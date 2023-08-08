Birthday Club
Candlelight Fever concert series coming to Evansville
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new concert series is set to come to Evansville.

The “Fever” Candlelight concert series will begin October 20 with an event called, ‘A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics.’

The series will be music illuminated by thousands of candles, allowing viewers to immerse themselves in the programs.

The series will be performed at Saint Benedict Cathedral from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Click here for a full list of dates for the concert series.

