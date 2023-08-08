Candlelight Fever concert series coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new concert series is set to come to Evansville.

The “Fever” Candlelight concert series will begin October 20 with an event called, ‘A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics.’

The series will be music illuminated by thousands of candles, allowing viewers to immerse themselves in the programs.

The series will be performed at Saint Benedict Cathedral from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Click here for a full list of dates for the concert series.

