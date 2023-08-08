Boy Scouts name Dr. Ronald Rochon as ‘Distinguished Citizen’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Buffalo Trace Council of the Boy Scouts of America has recognized Dr. Ronald S. Rochon as its 2023 Distinguished Citizen.

The event took place at the University of Southern Indiana Tuesday morning.

Officials say the Distinguished Citizen Award is given annually to someone who exemplifies the ideals of the Boy Scouts of America, as expressed in the Scout Oath and Law.

Recipients are chosen for their outstanding community service and the respect and esteem they earn from their colleagues in the area.

Dr. Rochon has been the President of USI since 2018.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.