Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Boy Scouts name Dr. Ronald Rochon as ‘Distinguished Citizen’

Dr. Rochon, USI President
Dr. Rochon, USI President(Deaconess)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Buffalo Trace Council of the Boy Scouts of America has recognized Dr. Ronald S. Rochon as its 2023 Distinguished Citizen.

The event took place at the University of Southern Indiana Tuesday morning.

Officials say the Distinguished Citizen Award is given annually to someone who exemplifies the ideals of the Boy Scouts of America, as expressed in the Scout Oath and Law.

Recipients are chosen for their outstanding community service and the respect and esteem they earn from their colleagues in the area.

Dr. Rochon has been the President of USI since 2018.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toyota Boshoku incident
UPDATE: Victim involved in Toyota Boshoku incident identified
Bryn Dant
Woman killed in ORV crash in Vanderburgh Co.
Video shows apparent tornado in Dubois Co.
NWS confirms tornado in Dubois Co.
Kayti Carter
Woman attacks man with machete, police say
Figure Skating
Evansville to host 2024 National Theatre on Ice Competition

Latest News

Students head back to class in Mt. Vernon
Students head back to class in Mt. Vernon
Mt. Vernon High School seniors discuss new school year
Mt. Vernon High School seniors discuss new school year
Wanted: History buffs in Henderson Co.
Wanted: History buffs in Henderson Co.
Attempted murder suspect set to be arraigned in Henderson
Attempted murder suspect set to be arraigned in Henderson
Part of Stringtown closed for water main install
Part of Stringtown closed for water main install