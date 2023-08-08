Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Attempted murder suspect set to be arraigned in Henderson

Attempted murder suspect set to be arraigned in Henderson
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The man accused of shooting his mother after an argument is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Police say 21-year-old Shon Denton-Higgs shot 38-year-old Maegan Fulkerson in early June.

Officers say she was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

They say after the shooting, Denton was found at a family members house and was taken to jail.

He’s charged with attempted murder and several other charges.

HPD: Suspect involved in Henderson shooting incident identified
HPD: Suspect involved in Henderson shooting incident identified(Henderson County Detention Center)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toyota Boshoku incident
UPDATE: Victim involved in Toyota Boshoku incident identified
Bryn Dant
Woman killed in ORV crash in Vanderburgh Co.
Video shows apparent tornado in Dubois Co.
NWS confirms tornado in Dubois Co.
Kayti Carter
Woman attacks man with machete, police say
Figure Skating
Evansville to host 2024 National Theatre on Ice Competition

Latest News

Students head back to class in Mt. Vernon
Students head back to class in Mt. Vernon
Wanted: History buffs in Henderson Co.
Wanted: History buffs in Henderson Co.
Attempted murder suspect set to be arraigned in Henderson
Attempted murder suspect set to be arraigned in Henderson
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Part of Stringtown closed for water main install
Part of Stringtown closed for water main install