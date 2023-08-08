Attempted murder suspect set to be arraigned in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The man accused of shooting his mother after an argument is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Police say 21-year-old Shon Denton-Higgs shot 38-year-old Maegan Fulkerson in early June.

Officers say she was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

They say after the shooting, Denton was found at a family members house and was taken to jail.

He’s charged with attempted murder and several other charges.

HPD: Suspect involved in Henderson shooting incident identified (Henderson County Detention Center)

