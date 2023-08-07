Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Woman killed in ORV crash in Vanderburgh Co.

Bryn Dant
Bryn Dant(Pierre Funeral Home)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a deadly ORV accident in Vanderburgh County.

They say it happened Saturday evening in the area of the 12500 block of Saint Wendel Road just south of the Diamond Island Road intersection.

Officers say the driver of a side-by-side ORV lost control on a curve and hit a tree.

People who were in the area got the driver and the passenger, 35-year-old Bryn Dant, of Poseyville, out of the ORV and started lifesaving measures.

Officers say Dant, who was not wearing or using safety gear, was taken to the hospital where she died.

[Click here for her obituary]

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing kayaker rescued by first responders on the Wabash River
Missing kayaker rescued by first responders on the Wabash River
Deputy Bryan Hicks throws out first pitch at Otters game
Deputy Bryan Hicks throws out first pitch at Otters game
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for damaging winds Sunday night and Wednesday
Serious semi crash
Crews working serious semi crash on Audubon exit in Henderson
Generic police lights
EPD: Man admits to smoking heroin and weed before driving

Latest News

Road back open after semi hits train bridge
Road back open after semi hits train bridge in Henderson
WFIE Traffic Alert
Ramp in Henderson closed until noon Monday
Kayti Carter
Woman attacks man with machete, police say
Kendly Baptiste
Police: Evansville man stabbed, another grazed by bullet during fight