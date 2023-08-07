Woman killed in ORV crash in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a deadly ORV accident in Vanderburgh County.

They say it happened Saturday evening in the area of the 12500 block of Saint Wendel Road just south of the Diamond Island Road intersection.

Officers say the driver of a side-by-side ORV lost control on a curve and hit a tree.

People who were in the area got the driver and the passenger, 35-year-old Bryn Dant, of Poseyville, out of the ORV and started lifesaving measures.

Officers say Dant, who was not wearing or using safety gear, was taken to the hospital where she died.

[Click here for her obituary]

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.