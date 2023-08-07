Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Woman attacks man with machete, police say

Kayti Carter
Kayti Carter(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An woman is charged with battery with a deadly weapon after Evansville Police say she cut a man with a machete.

Officers say it happened early Sunday evening behind a gas station in the 200 block of E. Louisiana Street.

Police say they found the man bleeding from his leg, and he was with 28-year-old Kayti Carter.

They say the man told them he was going to the gas station to get a drink, and Carter asked him to get her one too.

He said he told her he didn’t have money for both of them, and the two began “play fighting.”

The man told officers Carter had a machete, and he had a stick.

He says, all of the sudden, Carter began throwing things, then swung at him for real with the machete.

AMR was called to treat the man’s injury.

Carter was taken to jail.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing kayaker rescued by first responders on the Wabash River
Missing kayaker rescued by first responders on the Wabash River
Deputy Bryan Hicks throws out first pitch at Otters game
Deputy Bryan Hicks throws out first pitch at Otters game
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for damaging winds Sunday night and Wednesday
Serious semi crash
Crews working serious semi crash on Audubon exit in Henderson
Generic police lights
EPD: Man admits to smoking heroin and weed before driving

Latest News

Kendly Baptiste
Police: Evansville man stabbed, another grazed by bullet during fight
Two people died in an Indiana home explosion.
House fire and reported explosion in Indiana kills 2 and injures another, authorities say
Half of EVSC students head back to school
Half of EVSC students head back to school
Storms cause power outages overnight
Storms cause power outages overnight