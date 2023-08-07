Woman attacks man with machete, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An woman is charged with battery with a deadly weapon after Evansville Police say she cut a man with a machete.

Officers say it happened early Sunday evening behind a gas station in the 200 block of E. Louisiana Street.

Police say they found the man bleeding from his leg, and he was with 28-year-old Kayti Carter.

They say the man told them he was going to the gas station to get a drink, and Carter asked him to get her one too.

He said he told her he didn’t have money for both of them, and the two began “play fighting.”

The man told officers Carter had a machete, and he had a stick.

He says, all of the sudden, Carter began throwing things, then swung at him for real with the machete.

AMR was called to treat the man’s injury.

Carter was taken to jail.

