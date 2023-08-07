Birthday Club
Tyson Foods to close 4 chicken processing plants

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CORYDON, Ind. (WFIE) - Tyson Foods is closing several plants, including one in Southern Indiana after sales plummet.

Tyson Foods company representatives said the plants being closed are in Corydon, Indiana, Dexter and Noel, Missouri and North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Officials with Tyson Foods said they will shift production to other facilities.

The company plans to halt operations at the four plants in 2024.

