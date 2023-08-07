Tri-Cap nonprofit keeps meeting needs for low-income communities

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-Cap nonprofit announced the publication of its 2023 Community Needs Assessment. Executive Director Joyce Fleck says needs may come and go, but there will always be a need in the community.

“It feels wonderful to help with a team. I mean I don’t do this alone. We have about 70 to 80 staff members on any given day out there in the field working and meeting with the clients individually meeting them where they are and the client success stories speak for themselves,” said Fleck.

Tri-Cap nonprofit organization provides housing services, family health services and weatherization services to people receiving a low-income.

Catalina McCrady says she learned about Tri-Cap when she lived in Kentucky. She qualified to receive Tri-Cap services, and she enrolled her son into their Head Start Preschool program.

“They have teachers that are bilingual, and I speak Spanish so for me it was like a big thing it makes me feel at home too having people that really understand part of the culture,” said McCrady.

Her son Isaac is headed to kindergarten this fall, and McCrady says the program equipped him and his other siblings for their next academic grade level well. She says Tri-Corp offered her a position on the board to represent others that receive the nonprofits resources.

McCrady says the programs that Tri-Cap provides keeps the family unit in mind.

