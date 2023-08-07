Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Teen, 14, arrested after family says 12-year-old shot at birthday sleepover

Police said the 14-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. (KARE, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Police on Sunday announced the arrest of a 14-year-old in the shooting death of a 12-year-old in St. Paul, Minnesota.

St. Paul police said the 14-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. Police have not identified him.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Family identified the 12-year-old as Markee Jones, KSTP-TV reported.

Martez Hill told the station that his nephew, Jones, was shot during a birthday celebration. He said about 14 kids were having a sleepover. They were playing with a gun when it went off, Hill said.

“This should’ve never happened,” he told KSTP-TV.

“I hope this brings a lot of attention to people who have firearms to make sure you keep your gun safely locked away,” Jones’ aunt Lakrisha Hill said. “Kids are curious, and now I have a nephew to bury because of somebody else’s mistake.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing kayaker rescued by first responders on the Wabash River
Missing kayaker rescued by first responders on the Wabash River
Serious semi crash
Crews working serious semi crash on Audubon exit in Henderson
Generic police lights
EPD: Man admits to smoking heroin and weed before driving
Crash outside Twin Bridges in Henderson
Crash outside Twin Bridges causes traffic delays on Highway 41
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
VCSO: Sobriety checkpoint takes 3 drunk drivers off the road

Latest News

Wildlife officials say the bear is set to be relocated to Colorado. (KMAX, KOVR, CDFW, BEAR...
Bear, cubs captured after being linked to 21 break-ins in Lake Tahoe
The United States is out of the Women's World Cup after losing a dramatic 5 to 4 penalty...
Fans remain proud despite US crashing out of Women's World Cup
Dubois Co. volunteer fire dept. moves to new building
Dubois Co. volunteer fire dept. moves to new building
Police said the 14-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of...
Family demands answers after teen arrested in shooting death of 12-year-old