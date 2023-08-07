Birthday Club
Students head back to class at Signature School

Students head back to class at Signature School
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students and teachers at Signature School in Evansville kicked off their new school year Monday.

While most area schools start early, students at Signature School started their first day at 8:30 a.m.

Last week, students got the chance to visit the book store, while teachers prepared their classrooms for the year.

Executive Director of the school, Jean Hitchcock, says they’re making the transition back to the classrooms easy for students.

”Kids will come in, and we start at 8:30. So it’s a little later than some schools. Kids go to their first period class, but then they come and we all convene for a couple of hours just to talk about the Signature way and what it mean to be a Signature student to get kids orientated,” said Hitchcock.

Hitchcock also says this year they have some new faces.

They have some students from Denmark.

