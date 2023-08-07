Birthday Club
Storms cause power outages overnight

Monday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Hundreds of people are without power across the Tri-State.

More than 800 customers are without power across Dubois County.

That’s after storms hit there overnight.

[Click here for the 14 First Alert Forecast]

Meanwhile in Kentucky, Kenergy reports a couple hundred are out across stretches of Union, Henderson, and Daviess counties.

The entire Tri-State saw light shows all night long.

Some viewers sent video of the lightning. You can see or submit your own, here:

Storms cause power outages overnight

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

