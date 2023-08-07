Storms cause power outages overnight

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Hundreds of people are without power across the Tri-State.

More than 800 customers are without power across Dubois County.

That’s after storms hit there overnight.

Meanwhile in Kentucky, Kenergy reports a couple hundred are out across stretches of Union, Henderson, and Daviess counties.

The entire Tri-State saw light shows all night long.

