Coroner on scene at Toyota Boshoku incident

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called out to Toyota Boshoku Monday.

Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

They say medics from the Gibson County Ambulance Service as well as Firefighters with the Princeton Fire Territory came to the scene to “render aid” to a worker inside.

No other information has been released.

Our crew can see the coroner’s vehicle on scene.

The Sheriff says to expect a press release later from Toyota Boshoku.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.