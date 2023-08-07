Ramp in Henderson closed until noon Monday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say the exit ramp from Audubon Parkway going towards I-69 southbound is closed to repair a guard rail.

Traffic is diverted northbound onto I-69.

Police say the ramp is expected to be closed until noon Monday.

Traffic detoured north that needs to go south should take Exit 15B, take the ramp, and immediately take the next ramp.

