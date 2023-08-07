Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Ramp in Henderson closed until noon Monday

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say the exit ramp from Audubon Parkway going towards I-69 southbound is closed to repair a guard rail.

Traffic is diverted northbound onto I-69.

Police say the ramp is expected to be closed until noon Monday.

Traffic detoured north that needs to go south should take Exit 15B, take the ramp, and immediately take the next ramp.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing kayaker rescued by first responders on the Wabash River
Missing kayaker rescued by first responders on the Wabash River
Deputy Bryan Hicks throws out first pitch at Otters game
Deputy Bryan Hicks throws out first pitch at Otters game
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for damaging winds Sunday night and Wednesday
Serious semi crash
Crews working serious semi crash on Audubon exit in Henderson
Generic police lights
EPD: Man admits to smoking heroin and weed before driving

Latest News

Road back open after semi hits train bridge
Road back open after semi hits train bridge in Henderson
Bryn Dant
Woman killed in ORV crash in Vanderburgh Co.
Kayti Carter
Woman attacks man with machete, police say
Kendly Baptiste
Police: Evansville man stabbed, another grazed by bullet during fight