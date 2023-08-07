Police: Evansville man stabbed, another grazed by bullet during fight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after they say a fight on Facebook turned into a stabbing and a shooting.

It happened late Sunday night in the 2500 block of Pollack Ave.

Police say a man who had been stabbed in the back and cut on his face told them he had been in a fight with 32-year-old Kendly Baptiste.

He told officers after he was stabbed, he fired his gun toward Baptiste, who ran away.

Officers say they found Baptiste walking near Graham Avenue and Boeke Avenue.

After several minutes of talking, they say he told them he had been grazed by a bullet.

Officers say Baptiste denied stabbing the other man but did admit they had been in a fight on Facebook, and he went to his apartment to confront him.

Police say surveillance video shows the men fighting then shots being fired. They say the man firing the gun could be heard saying he had been stabbed.

Officers say they found two guns at the scene, one in a car and one in a mailbox. They say they didn’t find a knife.

Both men were treated for their injuries.

Baptiste was arrested and charged with battery with a deadly weapon.

