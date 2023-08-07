Owensboro, Daviess County struggle to fill open dispatch positions

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro-Daviess County 911 officials say they are struggling to fill vacant dispatcher and telecommunicator positions.

Owensboro-Daviess County 911 director Paul Nave said the department currently has six vacancies.

“When I lose someone, I don’t just lose a position,” Nave said. “I lose all the knowledge and all the training that we have invested in that person.”

Nave said it takes about a year to train a new dispatcher, and it is unusual to keep an employee for more than three years.

Part of the reason for this high turnover, according to Nave, is lower pay. He said he has asked county commissioners to raise the starting salary to $55,00 or $60,000 to help their department stay competitive.

Lead Telecommunication and Terminal Agency Coordinator Angel Szefi said she has worked with Owensboro-Daviess County 911 for 15 years now.

Szefi said she has had to get a second job throughout her career to make ends meet.

“I’ve worked a second job because the pay wasn’t where I needed it to be to support my family,” Szefi said. “And I would say about 80% of our current employees also work a second job.”

However, Nave said they are not losing a lot of employees to other departments in the area since Owensboro-Daviess County 911 is already one of the highest paid agencies in the Tri-State.

Instead, Nave said they lose workers to other lines of work entirely because they want more flexibility in their schedules or do not like the high stress environment.

“We’re the true first responders. We answer the phone and give critical life and death instructions over the telephone,” Nave said.

Szefi said she understands why people aren’t attracted to a schedule that requires holiday and weekend hours, but she also said it’s an unavoidable part of the job.

“This job is not one where you can say, “Hey, I’m going to take the day off,” said Szefi. “We rely on someone being in these seats taking these emergency calls.”

Szefi said she’s even thought about changing careers before because of the scheduling and low pay. However, she finds helping people in their hour of need to be fulfilling work that keeps her going.

According to Szefi, when she takes emergency calls from those who are desperate, she is glad “to steer them into a safer location and reassure them that help was on the way.

Szefi said the department is almost always looking to hire new people, and she encourages those who are interested to stop by to see what the work is like.

