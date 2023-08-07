Birthday Club
New shopping center coming to Madisonville

By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton and officials with Brewer Development announced a new shopping center is coming to Madisonville.

They say phase one includes a Starbucks and Aspen Dental.

Phase two is a 155,000 square foot shopping center.

Officials say phase 3 is a sit down restaurant, with retail and a hotel.

