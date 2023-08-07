Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

3 dead after charter bus crash on interstate in Pennsylvania, state police say

A charter bus crash in Pennsylvania has killed at least three people, with many more hurt. (Source: WGAL/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Three passengers died after a charter bus carrying up to 50 people collided with a vehicle on an interstate in Pennsylvania, state police said.

The crash happened during heavy rain about 11:50 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 81 in Dauphin County’s Lower Paxton Township, near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police said. The bus struck an embankment, struck the rear end of a car, and flipped on its side.

“Three passengers were declared deceased on scene,” the police report said, with others injured ranging from minor to severe.

Names were not released.

“This is considered a mass casualty incident,” Trooper Megan Frazer said. “We do have eight ambulances that assisted with us, as well as lifeline (emergency response), just because of how many people were involved and the amount of injuries.”

It was raining heavily at the time of the crash, WHTM-TV reported Frazer said.

Multiple people were taken to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center with injuries, but police didn’t immediately release further information. A message seeking comment was left Monday at the hospital.

The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania was providing food, drinks and cots at the Chambers Hill Fire Department for passengers being discharged from the hospital. When asked how many people were being assisted, the Red Cross said “the situation is still evolving” and they were not able to release a number.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing kayaker rescued by first responders on the Wabash River
Missing kayaker rescued by first responders on the Wabash River
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for damaging winds Sunday night and Wednesday
Deputy Bryan Hicks throws out first pitch at Otters game
Deputy Bryan Hicks throws out first pitch at Otters game
Serious semi crash
Crews working serious semi crash on Audubon exit in Henderson
Generic police lights
EPD: Man admits to smoking heroin and weed before driving

Latest News

A charter bus crash in Pennsylvania has killed at least three people, with many more hurt....
RAW: Fatal bus crash
Box trailers are seen at Yellow Corp. trucking facility Monday, July 31, 2023 in Nashville,...
Trucking giant Yellow Corp. declares bankruptcy after years of financial struggles
Suspects used a forklift to try to carry off an ATM in California.
WATCH: ATM theft attempt with forklift ends in failure
Two people died in an Indiana home explosion.
House fire and reported explosion in Indiana kills 2 and injures another, authorities say