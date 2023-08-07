Man sentenced in deadly fentanyl dealing overdose

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Federal officials say 29-year-old Kalib Scott Powell, of Evansville, has been sentenced to more than 15 and a half years in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing fentanyl resulting in death.

[Previous: U.S. Attorney announces arrest after Fentanyl OD death of woman]

According to court documents, on February 21, 2019, Powell sold 22-year-old Jacilynn Holified a half-gram of fentanyl powder.

On February 23, 2019, officials say she overdosed and died. Her cause of death was determined to be fentanyl intoxication.

Authorities say Powell had been warned by a customer after she sampled the fentanyl powder that it was very strong and “someone was going to die.”

Nevertheless, they say Powell continued to sell the fentanyl powder knowing the danger.

“Fentanyl is a powerful and lethal poison that traffickers sell with utter disregard for human life,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A, Myers. “The serious prison sentence imposed here will not bring the victim back to their family, but it is an important measure of accountability and justice. We will continue our efforts with the DEA and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office to hold fentanyl dealers accountable for the devastation they cause, and hopefully save others from suffering the same tragic fate.”

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on a person’s body size, tolerance, and past usage.

One kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

Officials say six out of 10 illegal fentanyl tablets sold on U.S. streets now contain a potentially lethal dose of the drug.

