Jasper unveils new disc golf course

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper is unveiling the new face of one of its public parks.

After months of work, a local golf course is now a disc golf course and Jasper is hoping it serves the community and helps draw people to town.

Good news if you like golf but never figured out your way around a club.

Flooding problems, maintenance costs and more pushed the city to close the Alvin C. Ruxer municipal golf course. Now it’s back, and equipped for something a bit more accessible, which can also be played all year round.

In April, we brought you the story of Jasper’s plans to adapt the course as a disc golf course, and now the work is finally complete.

Park officials say a lot of work went into the course, including cleaning up the area, setting up the baskets, and installing the fairways and tee boxes.

They say the course was designed by Eric McCabe, the 2010 world disc golf champion.

Park officials say the idea for the course came from the Dubois County Disc Golf Club, and they’re hoping to see it bring people to the area.

”There’s been a lot of excitement for it, and we’re looking forward to having a lot of tournaments and people coming in to town,” said Jasper Park director, Tome Moorman. “Seeing what we have to offer with this and all of our other amenities that we offer around town.”

Another important update the area needed before the course could open was rebuilding bridges which connect the different sides of a floodway.

The mayor’s youth leadership council raised the necessary money and now the bridges are ready for disc golfers as well.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony is tonight at 7 p.m. eastern time, but parks officials say a lot of people have already been enjoying the course.

Park officials say this includes the day the baskets were installed, when about 40 people were there playing that night.

