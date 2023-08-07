Birthday Club
Henderson man sentenced to 30 years in prison on two counts of 1st degree rape

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man has been sentenced to prison on multiple charges, including first-degree rape.

According to a press release, a Henderson jury sentenced Bethel Powel to 30 years in prison for two counts of first-degree rape and eight counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child.

Powell was arrested back in December of 2022 on charges of multiple counts of first-degree rape, sodomy, sexual abuse, one count of kidnapping of a minor, and one count of intimidating a participant of the legal system.

