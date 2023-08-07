Birthday Club
Half of EVSC students head back to school

By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Monday, students with last names A through J are heading back to school with EVSC.

They’re the first of several major school districts in the Tri-State to send kids back to the classroom.

Some of those students take the bus.

On Sunrise, we spoke with Chief Communication Officer for EVSC, Jason Woebkenberg, from the EVSC bus garage.

He shared how the corporation has been getting ready for the new school year.

Also going back Monday are Signature School students in Evansville.

While most area schools start early, students at Signature School start their first day at 8:30 a.m.

Evansville Police are reminding drivers to be aware of both students and school zone speed limit signs.

Not only do they want drivers to slow down in school zones, officers are also reminding you it is illegal to go by a bus that has it’s stop arm down.

Also heading back Monday is Tell City-Troy Township and Evansville Diocese Corpus Christi.

Tuesday, North Gibson, South Spencer, Mt. Vernon, North Posey, and Cannelton are among several school corporations heading back.

Wednesday is the big day, EVSC students with the last name K-Z are back, along with 11 other corporations in Indiana, including Warrick County, and four districts in Kentucky.

Then on Thursday it’s back to school for Perry Central.

Friday is the first day all EVSC students will be together regardless of last name.

