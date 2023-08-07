Birthday Club
Evansville Romain Cadillac City Golf Tournament, Round Two

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Round two of Evansville’s Romain Cadillac City Tournament took place on Sunday, and there were big moves on the leaderboard. After Saturday’s first round, North Posey grad, Caleb Wassmer led the field, at 6-under par.

So, the 94th city tourney moved to Fendrich Golf Course, for day two, where 18 golfers began the day, under par. Caleb Wassmer continued his strong play, with his father, Kevin Wassmer, the 10-time champion, caddying for him. Beautiful second shot here by Wassmer, on the par 4, #5. That sets him up for a birdie try, and he nails it. Wassmer stays in the hunt. Ben Hoagland had a great day. The Memorial grad and Michigan star, is right in the thick of it. Here on hole 2, he has a very short putt for par, and he makes it, as he shot 6-under, Sunday. Here’s UE grad, Spencer Wagner, who also played well. He has a chance for birdie on 2, and he drains it. Over on 6, the 2021 champion, Chip Tiemann, also has a chance for birdie. Look at this shot -- downhill and he buries it. The round of the day, though, belonged to Nathan Hoss. He caught fire, with a birdie on 7. Then, look at this birdie try on 8. Right on line, but he makes the easy par. Then, on hole 9. Another great putt, that just misses, and he gets another par.

However, a lot of his other birdie putts did go in, as he shot 8-under par, to share the lead at -11, with Ben Hoagland, after two rounds.

Round 3 is on Saturday, at Rolling Hills Country Club.

--EVANSVILLE ROMAIN CADILLAC CITY GOLF TOURNAMENT LEADERBOARD -- EVERYONE UNDER PAR AFTER ROUND 2--

T1. Nathan Hoss -11

T1. Ben Hoagland -11

T3. Caleb Wassmer -9

T3. Spencer Wagner -9

5. David Mills -8

6. Matt Monroe -6

7. Trevor Grant -5

T8. Nathaniel Caudle -4

T8. Cameron Weyer -4

T10. Chip Tiemann -3

T10. Logan Osborne -3

T12. Daymian Rij -2

T12. Zach Thomas -2

T12. Garrett Hoss -2

T15. Eric Brinker -1

T15. Clint Keown -1

T15. Tom Doyle -1

