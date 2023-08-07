Evansville to host 2024 National Theatre on Ice Competition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Greater Evansville Figure Skating Club has announced that Evansville will play host to U.S. Figure Skating’s 2024 National Theatre on Ice competition.

Scheduled to take place from June 25-29, 2024, this prestigious competition will be held at the Ford Center and Swonder Ice Arena, bringing together the most creative and talented skating teams from across the country.

“We’re very excited for the 2024 National Theatre on Ice to be heading to Evansville, Indiana,” said U.S. Figure Skating Senior Director of Membership, Susi Wehrli McLaughlin. “National Theatre on Ice is a wonderful event that blends the artistry of theatre with the dynamism of ice skating, and we’re thrilled to have the nation’s best theatrical skating teams perform in Indiana. We’re looking forward to watching all the team’s creativity come to life on the ice next June.”

This announcement comes after the success of previous amateur sporting events held in Evansville, attracting both national and international attention.

“On behalf of the entire Theatre on Ice Committee and all of our TOI teams, we are anxiously awaiting our return to Evansville after such a successful previous hosting experience there,” shared John Cole, National Vice Chair, Theatre on Ice Committee.

Supported in part by Explore Evansville, the 2024 National Theater on Ice competition is expected to have a substantial economic impact on the city, attracting nearly 6,000 athletes and spectators and generating approximately $2.4m in direct economic benefits.

“We’re thrilled to host the US Figure Skating National Theater on Ice competition at The Ford Center next year,” said Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. “This exciting event will bring a vibrant energy to our city, captivating audiences with the grace and artistry of these talented teams. Our community eagerly awaits the opportunity to support and cheer on these dedicated athletes as they showcase their passion and talent on our very own stage.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.