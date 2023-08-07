Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Ellis Park Highlights: Ky. Downs Preview Turf Sprint Stakes

Ellis Ky Downs Preview Turf Sprint Stakes
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Sunday was the second day of Kentucky Downs Preview weekend at Ellis Park. Seven big stakes races over the course of the weekend. Three were on Saturday, and the other four were Sunday.

That includes, the $200,000 Turf Sprint preview stakes, going 5 1/2 furlongs, on turf, for 3 year-olds and up.

And there they go, and it’s “Just Might” going out to the early lead, and he takes them around the far turn, but the 9, “One Timer” is the favorite, and he’s stalking the pace, waiting to make his move, and as they turn for home, he does just that.

“Let My People Go” is also rolling, along with “Bad Beat Brian”, and it’s a great finish, but it’s “One Timer”, who wins the Turf Sprint, by a length, over “Let My People Go”. Jockey E.T. Baird had the winning ride, for trainer Larry Rivelli.

“We broke and we were headed a little bit down the backside, and I just kind of conceded because we were going awfully fast, there’s only so fast you can go,” said winning jockey, E.T. Baird. “So, I had to concede, set off of him and take it from there. Horses around him really don’t faze him. He’s not skittish of anybody who comes in his face, but laying second off that horse never bothered him a bit.”

Racing continues this coming weekend, once again, Friday through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing kayaker rescued by first responders on the Wabash River
Missing kayaker rescued by first responders on the Wabash River
Serious semi crash
Crews working serious semi crash on Audubon exit in Henderson
Generic police lights
EPD: Man admits to smoking heroin and weed before driving
Crash outside Twin Bridges in Henderson
Crash outside Twin Bridges causes traffic delays on Highway 41
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
VCSO: Sobriety checkpoint takes 3 drunk drivers off the road

Latest News

Ky Downs Ladies Turf Mile Stakes
Ellis Park Highlights: Ky. Downs Preview Ladies Turf Mile Stakes
Ellis Park Grade 3 Pucker Up Stakes
Ellis Park Highlights: Grade III Pucker Up Stakes
Eville Mens City Golf Tourey round 2
Evansville Romain Cadillac City Golf Tournament, Round Two
Boomers Vs Otters, game 3
Frontier League Highlights: Boomers vs. Otters, Game 3