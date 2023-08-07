Ellis Park Highlights: Ky. Downs Preview Turf Sprint Stakes

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Sunday was the second day of Kentucky Downs Preview weekend at Ellis Park. Seven big stakes races over the course of the weekend. Three were on Saturday, and the other four were Sunday.

That includes, the $200,000 Turf Sprint preview stakes, going 5 1/2 furlongs, on turf, for 3 year-olds and up.



And there they go, and it’s “Just Might” going out to the early lead, and he takes them around the far turn, but the 9, “One Timer” is the favorite, and he’s stalking the pace, waiting to make his move, and as they turn for home, he does just that.



“Let My People Go” is also rolling, along with “Bad Beat Brian”, and it’s a great finish, but it’s “One Timer”, who wins the Turf Sprint, by a length, over “Let My People Go”. Jockey E.T. Baird had the winning ride, for trainer Larry Rivelli.

“We broke and we were headed a little bit down the backside, and I just kind of conceded because we were going awfully fast, there’s only so fast you can go,” said winning jockey, E.T. Baird. “So, I had to concede, set off of him and take it from there. Horses around him really don’t faze him. He’s not skittish of anybody who comes in his face, but laying second off that horse never bothered him a bit.”

Racing continues this coming weekend, once again, Friday through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.