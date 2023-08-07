Ellis Park Highlights: Ky. Downs Preview Ladies Turf Mile Stakes

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Sunday was the second and final day of Kentucky Downs Preview weekend at Ellis Park. Seven big stakes races took place. Three were yesterday, and the other four were Sunday.

One of races, was the $200,000 Ladies Turf Mile preview stakes, for fillies and mares, 3 years old and up.



They’re off, and it’s an even beginning, and then the 4, “For the Flag”, 5, “Sweet Dani Girl”, and 1, “Glenall”, take them 1, 2, 3, around the track.



As they enter the stretch, though, the 7, “Sinfiltre” and 9, “New Year’s Eve” make their moves, and there’s about five horses who have a shot here, but “New Year’s Eve” is charging hard, out wide, in the final furlong, and she narrowly gets up in time, passing everyone, to win the Ladies Turf Mile.

Jockey Luis Saez rode “New Year’s Eve” to victory, for trainer Brendan Walsh.

“That’s her style -- break and be a little patient with her, and let her start picking it up, and she come flying all the time. She always try,” said the winning jockey, Luis Saez.

“She was training good, and I think they were excited to get her back in a race like this, just to get her confidence back,” said Paul Madden, the assistant trainer for Brendan Walsh. “Not that she’d lost it, but it’s always good to get them back in the winner’s circle.”



Racing continues next weekend, Friday thru Sunday.

