Dubois Co. volunteer fire dept. moves to new building
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois volunteer fire department has officially moved in to their new building.

The fire department shared pictures Sunday to Facebook of the new building.

Firefighters say they’ve done a lot of work over the weekend, but are still getting settled in.

Officials say they hope to have an open house once they complete the move.

