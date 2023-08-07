Dubois Co. volunteer fire dept. moves to new building
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois volunteer fire department has officially moved in to their new building.
The fire department shared pictures Sunday to Facebook of the new building.
Firefighters say they’ve done a lot of work over the weekend, but are still getting settled in.
Officials say they hope to have an open house once they complete the move.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.