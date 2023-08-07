Cooler, Scattered Showers

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The severe weather threat ended early this morning. The Tornado Watch was cleared at 4:00 a.m.

A cold front swept out most of the showers and thunderstorms and will usher in lower humidity. In the wake of the front, sharply cooler and breezy as high temperatures will only climb in the upper 70s to 80-degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop behind westerly winds gusting 20-25 miles an hour. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy and cooler as low temperatures drop into the lower 60s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny skies as high temperatures remain below normal in the mid-80s. Tuesday night, partly cloudy as low temperatures drop into the upper 60s.

Wednesday, becoming partly sunny and breezy as high temps will settle in the low to mid-80s. There is a 70% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. The primary concern is damaging winds.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

