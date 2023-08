EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tickets go on sale Friday for the newly announced Big Bad Voodoo Daddy concert.

It’s set for September 24 at the Victory Theatre in downtown Evansville.

It’s the 30 year anniversary for the band.

They have been touring pretty much non stop, with an average of 150 shows a year.

