Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

On alert for damaging winds Wednesday

Heavy rainfall may cause flooding
WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Severe weather battered the northern half of the Tri-State on Sunday night.  A tornado with estimated 97mph winds (EF1), touched down near Haysville in Dubois County and followed SR 56 into Orange County.  Several homes were damaged.  We are on alert for more severe weather on Wednesday, as a complex of storms develops in the plains and pushes into the Tri-State on Wednesday afternoon.  The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area in a level 2 risk for damaging winds and heavy rainfall.   Partly cloudy skies for Monday night with lows in the middle 60s.  Tuesday will be sunny and warm with a high of 87.  After Wednesday’s storms, we will have a continuing chance for scattered storms through Thursday.  Highs will jump back into the lower 90s on Friday and the weekend with scattered storms possible.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing kayaker rescued by first responders on the Wabash River
Missing kayaker rescued by first responders on the Wabash River
Video shows apparent tornado in Dubois Co.
NWS confirms tornado in Dubois Co.
Deputy Bryan Hicks throws out first pitch at Otters game
Deputy Bryan Hicks throws out first pitch at Otters game
Serious semi crash
Crews working serious semi crash on Audubon exit in Henderson
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for damaging winds Sunday night and Wednesday

Latest News

8/7 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
8/7 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Newscast Recording
8/7 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
Cooler, Scattered Showers
Tell City Fireworks set in honor of Sgt. Glenn
Tell City Fireworks set in honor of Sgt. Glenn