On alert for damaging winds Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Severe weather battered the northern half of the Tri-State on Sunday night. A tornado with estimated 97mph winds (EF1), touched down near Haysville in Dubois County and followed SR 56 into Orange County. Several homes were damaged. We are on alert for more severe weather on Wednesday, as a complex of storms develops in the plains and pushes into the Tri-State on Wednesday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area in a level 2 risk for damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy skies for Monday night with lows in the middle 60s. Tuesday will be sunny and warm with a high of 87. After Wednesday’s storms, we will have a continuing chance for scattered storms through Thursday. Highs will jump back into the lower 90s on Friday and the weekend with scattered storms possible.

