‘Take it slow’: EPD reminding drivers to not speed in school zones

school zone
school zone(WTOC)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is reminding everyone to pay more attention while driving since school starts back up Monday.

The police department shared a message on social media emphasizing the importance of safety.

“The safety of a student’s school day travel is very important and something that all local law enforcement takes very seriously,” officers say. “Please do your part in making sure that this school year is a safe one.”

EPD reminds drivers to be alert to all traffic laws, but especially as they apply to school zones.

Officers say they are enforcing traffic laws and will follow up on any drivers who run school bus stop arms through information provided by bus drivers and cameras.

According to the police department, violators could pay a fine of up to $10,000 or have their license suspended for up to 90 days for the first offense or up to a year for the second.

