Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Suspected bicycle burglar stops to befriend golden retriever

Security video shows a bike thief stopping to pet and love on a golden retriever. (SOURCE: SAN DIEGO PD)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) – A thief in California took some time to pet the family dog before stealing an expensive bike.

The encounter was caught on security video.

The video shows the burglary suspect about to leave on a family’s electric bike when a friendly Golden Retriever came out from the house.

The suspect then stops and gives the dog a lot of attention and pets. He can even be heard saying “You’re the coolest dog I’ve ever known, I love you too.”

Police in San Diego said they are now releasing the video from mid-July to help find the suspect.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious semi crash
Crews working serious semi crash on Audubon exit in Henderson
Missing kayaker rescued by first responders on the Wabash River
Generic police lights
EPD: Man admits to smoking heroin and weed before driving
Crash outside Twin Bridges in Henderson
Crash outside Twin Bridges causes traffic delays on Highway 41
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
VCSO: Sobriety checkpoint takes 3 drunk drivers off the road

Latest News

Security video shows a bike thief stopping to pet and love on a golden retriever. (SOURCE: SAN...
Suspected bicycle burglar stops to befriend golden retriever
Right to left: Adarius Wills, Telvin Wilson, James Willis
Texas police officer, 2 others arrested for alleged solicitation of minor
FILE PHOTO
Have pizza with the police next week in Evansville
FILE - A child was killed in a shooting at a home in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday.
Child killed, 5 people injured in shooting at Louisiana home