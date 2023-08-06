Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Strong storms possible Sunday evening

Damaging wind threat
WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A cold front will sweep into the Tri-State late Sunday. Strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging winds will be possible from late in the afternoon through Sunday night and Monday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather over the entire region. Sunny skies will push temps into the upper 80s on Sunday. The work week will start with some early rain Monday, and highs in the lower 80s. By midweek, another potent storm system may bring a chance for damaging winds across the Tri-State.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious semi crash
Crews working serious semi crash on Audubon exit in Henderson
Generic police lights
EPD: Man admits to smoking heroin and weed before driving
Crash outside Twin Bridges in Henderson
Crash outside Twin Bridges causes traffic delays on Highway 41
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
VCSO: Sobriety checkpoint takes 3 drunk drivers off the road
Firefighters called to out of hand fire near Lynnville Sawmill

Latest News

Severe storms, oppressive heat possible for the weekend
Severe storms, oppressive heat possible for the weekend
WFIE Alert Day
Severe storms, oppressive heat possible for the weekend
On alert for severe storms Sunday
On alert for severe storms Sunday
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for severe storms Sunday