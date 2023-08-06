Strong storms possible Sunday evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A cold front will sweep into the Tri-State late Sunday. Strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging winds will be possible from late in the afternoon through Sunday night and Monday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather over the entire region. Sunny skies will push temps into the upper 80s on Sunday. The work week will start with some early rain Monday, and highs in the lower 80s. By midweek, another potent storm system may bring a chance for damaging winds across the Tri-State.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.