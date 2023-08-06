Starke County paramedic killed in ambulance rollover crash

The accident happened around 3:20 p.m. CT at the intersection of County Roads 800 South and 700...
The accident happened around 3:20 p.m. CT at the intersection of County Roads 800 South and 700 East.(16 News Now)
By Matt Gotsch
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - In a tragic scene out of Starke County, a paramedic is killed while responding to a call.

According to Starke County Sheriff’s Office, Starke County EMTs were out on a call Saturday afternoon when they were involved in an accident with a passenger vehicle. The accident happened around 3:20 p.m. CDT at the intersection of County Roads 800 South and 700 East.

Paramedic Michael Wilcox was killed in the accident, and another paramedic, Brandy Salita, is in critical condition at Northwest Hospital in LaPorte. The driver of the Hyundai sedan suffered minor injuries.

To honor their fallen colleague, Starke County first responders organized a procession along US-35 to accompany Wilcox to the Coroner’s Office.

Our thoughts go out to Wilcox’s family, friends, co-workers, and all those who serve our communities selflessly.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to learn more about this tragic accident.

