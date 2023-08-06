Birthday Club
Jasper Marching Wildcats celebrate 50 year state title anniversary

Jasper Marching Band Wildcats celebrates 50 year state title anniversary
By Steve Mehling
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been 50 years since the Jasper Marching Wildcats won the Class A state title for marching band in the competition’s inaugural year.

They once again reunited at the Dubois County Museum Saturday afternoon to relive the once-in-a-lifetime achievement.

“I think the band director had a coffee cup in his hand when they announced it, he dropped it and it shattered,” Lisa Birge said.

Birge was a freshman when they won the state title.

“When people started walking in, and I started seeing people I hadn’t seen in almost 50 years, it was just a wonderful thing,” Birge said. “They were your friends back then they’re still good friends.”

Birge says when Jasper won the title again last year, she got to thinking.

“I thought you know what it’s going to be 50 years,” Birge recalled. “I can’t hardly believe that we’re that old.”

Birge worked with other former members to get a reunion planned. Through reaching out to members of each class, they were able to get solid plans together.

Birge says she only expected about 40 people. Although not every member of the 182 person band showed, the turnout was way more than 40 people.

“Every kid, we were so close,” Brescher said. “My best friends were in the band.”

Brescher says times have changed since they took the field.

“We used to have to march and pick our feet up, all the way to our knees,” Brescher said. “Now they just walk, which is okay, it’s changed.”

One thing for certain, they’ll always remember that moment they were on top of the world.

“It was phenomenal,” Brescher said. “I mean, what a feeling.”

The 1973 band will be honored on September 8th at the Jasper football game.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

