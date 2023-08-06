Have pizza with the police next week in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff deputies and Evansville Police Department officers will be out next week enjoying slices of pizza with the public.

It’s all part of “Pizza with the Police”, which is being held at Bubba’s 33 on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

The event coincides with Kid’s Night at the restaurant. Pizza with the Police will run from 4 to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.