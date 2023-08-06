Birthday Club
Have pizza with the police next week in Evansville

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(PIXABAY)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff deputies and Evansville Police Department officers will be out next week enjoying slices of pizza with the public.

It’s all part of “Pizza with the Police”, which is being held at Bubba’s 33 on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

The event coincides with Kid’s Night at the restaurant. Pizza with the Police will run from 4 to 8 p.m.

