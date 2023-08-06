Ellis Park Highlights: Ky. Downs Preview Mint Ladies Turf Sprint Stakes

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Saturday was day one of Kentucky Downs Preview weekend at Ellis Park. There are seven turf stakes races, this weekend, which are precursors, to races of similar names, during September’s Kentucky Downs meet.

Three were today, including the $200,000 dollar Mint Ladies Turf Sprint, for fillies and mares, 3 year olds and up, going 5 1/2 furlongs, on the turf.



Number 1, “Bay Storm”, is the favorite, but let’s see what happens. There they go, and it’s “Love and Money”, and “Goin’ Good” leading early on.



They lead it all the way around the turn too, while “Bay Storm” stays on the rail, looking for room, and finally, she finds some.



Florent Geroux kicks her into gear, but here comes the 10, “Quaria Comet” coming late, and this is going to be a photo finish.



When you slow it down though, you can see that the 1, “Bay Storm” wins it by a neck, over “Quaria Comet”. Jockey Florent Geroux got the win, for trainer Brad Cox. We spoke with assistant trainer, Lorina Andersen.

“I was holding my breath again, saying oh please, please let her get some room, but Flo is such a good jockey. He’ll squeeze right through there. She absolutely deserved every bit of this win, because every race she tries so hard. She has a huge heart. She’s been knocking on the door every single time, but this was huge for her. I’m so happy for this filly and for the owners. It means a lot for her.”

Four more big stakes races are on Sunday’s card, including the $300,000 Grade 3 Pucker Up Stakes.



