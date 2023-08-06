Ellis Park Highlights: Ky. Downs Preview Dueling Grounds Derby Stakes

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Saturday was day one of Kentucky Downs Preview weekend at Ellis Park. There are seven turf stakes races, this weekend, which are precursors, to races of similar names, during September’s Kentucky Downs meet.

One of those races was the $200,000 Dueling Grounds Derby preview stakes, going 1 1/8 miles, on turf, for 3 year-olds.



They’ll have to pass the wire twice in this one, and on the first pass-by, 53-1 shot, “Worthington” leads along with “Act A Fool”. Those two take them the first three-quarter miles, but then, things begin to change as they come around the far turn.



The 1, “Highway Robber” makes a big move, from the back, along with the 10, “Wadsworth”, who’s the favorite. Those two battling in the center of the track, and here comes the 7, “Anglophile” up the rail. Who’s it gonna be? Another photo finish.



The stewards look closely, and determine it’s the 10, “Wadsworth” by a nose, over “Highway Robber” and then “Anglophile”. Florent Geroux rides another winner, also for trainer Brad Cox.

“Well I was hoping I’d hang on. I was keeping my head down. I was trying; it was very close,” said winning jockey, Florent Geroux. “My horse was getting a little bit tired at the end -- made the move a little bit early. In the end, he had a good trip to be honest all the way around there. He’s in great form, yeah. Should set him up perfectly for next month.”

Four more big stakes races are on Sunday’s card, including the $300,000 Grade 3 Pucker Up Stakes.

