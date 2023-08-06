Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Ellis Park Highlights: Ky. Downs Preview Dueling Grounds Derby Stakes

Ellis Ky Downs Preview Dueling Grounds Derby
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Saturday was day one of Kentucky Downs Preview weekend at Ellis Park. There are seven turf stakes races, this weekend, which are precursors, to races of similar names, during September’s Kentucky Downs meet.

One of those races was the $200,000 Dueling Grounds Derby preview stakes, going 1 1/8 miles, on turf, for 3 year-olds.

They’ll have to pass the wire twice in this one, and on the first pass-by, 53-1 shot, “Worthington” leads along with “Act A Fool”. Those two take them the first three-quarter miles, but then, things begin to change as they come around the far turn.

The 1, “Highway Robber” makes a big move, from the back, along with the 10, “Wadsworth”, who’s the favorite. Those two battling in the center of the track, and here comes the 7, “Anglophile” up the rail. Who’s it gonna be? Another photo finish.

The stewards look closely, and determine it’s the 10, “Wadsworth” by a nose, over “Highway Robber” and then “Anglophile”. Florent Geroux rides another winner, also for trainer Brad Cox.

“Well I was hoping I’d hang on. I was keeping my head down. I was trying; it was very close,” said winning jockey, Florent Geroux. “My horse was getting a little bit tired at the end -- made the move a little bit early. In the end, he had a good trip to be honest all the way around there. He’s in great form, yeah. Should set him up perfectly for next month.”

Four more big stakes races are on Sunday’s card, including the $300,000 Grade 3 Pucker Up Stakes.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shatanya Bennett
Police: Woman banned from Ind. casinos found with fake cash at Bally’s
Where is your money going? 14 News investigates suspicious stoplight signs
Where is your money going? 14 News investigates suspicious stoplight signs
Evansville baby on life support, parents arrested
Abused Evansville baby dies after being taken off life-support
Atlas Van Lines
Atlas Van Lines employees in Evansville furloughed
Fire truck sirens generic
Update: Person killed in Ohio County house fire identified

Latest News

Boomers vs Otters, game 2
Frontier League Highlights: Boomers vs. Otters, Game 2
Ellis Ky Downs Preview Mint Ladies Turf Sprint
Ellis Park Highlights: Ky. Downs Preview Mint Ladies Turf Sprint Stakes
Eville Mens City Golf Tourney Round one
94th edition of Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament tees off at Helfrich Hills
Ellis Ky Downs Preview Mint Ladies Turf Sprint
Ellis Ky Downs Preview Mint Ladies Turf Sprint