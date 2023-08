OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Combest Pool in Owensboro is set to close Sunday after they end their season with the ‘Gone to the Dogs’ event.

Officials say the event taking place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. after public swim.

This is the final weekend weekend for swimming before the pool is drained for the year.

