On alert for damaging winds Sunday night and Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and humid on Sunday afternoon as highs climbed into the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will trigger showers and storms after 6pm on Sunday night. Damaging winds will be possible, especially if the storms organize into lines. Rain should end before sunrise on Monday as lows drop into the lower 70s. Monday will be mainly sunny and less humid with highs in the lower 80s. A few scattered showers may pop up in the afternoon as the low pressure spins out to the northeast. Dry and warmer on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. A potent storm system will come together on Wednesday and may produce another threat for widespread damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted much of the Ohio Valley with a level 2 risk for Wednesday, so we added an alert day. Highs will stay in the upper 80s for the rest of the week with scattered storms possible on Thursday and Friday.

