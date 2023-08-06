Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

On alert for damaging winds Sunday night and Wednesday

More storms mid week
WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and humid on Sunday afternoon as highs climbed into the mid to upper 80s.  A cold front will  trigger showers and storms after 6pm on Sunday night.  Damaging winds will be possible, especially if the storms organize into lines.   Rain should end before sunrise on Monday as lows drop into the lower 70s.  Monday will be mainly sunny and less humid with highs in the lower 80s.  A few scattered showers may pop up in the afternoon as the low pressure spins out to the northeast.   Dry and warmer on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s.   A potent storm system will come together on Wednesday and may produce another threat for widespread damaging winds.   The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted much of the Ohio Valley with a level 2 risk for Wednesday, so we added an alert day.  Highs will stay in the upper 80s for the rest of the week with scattered storms possible on Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious semi crash
Crews working serious semi crash on Audubon exit in Henderson
Missing kayaker rescued by first responders on the Wabash River
Generic police lights
EPD: Man admits to smoking heroin and weed before driving
Crash outside Twin Bridges in Henderson
Crash outside Twin Bridges causes traffic delays on Highway 41
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
VCSO: Sobriety checkpoint takes 3 drunk drivers off the road

Latest News

WFIE Alert Day
Strong storms possible Sunday evening
Severe storms, oppressive heat possible for the weekend
Severe storms, oppressive heat possible for the weekend
WFIE Alert Day
Severe storms, oppressive heat possible for the weekend
On alert for severe storms Sunday
On alert for severe storms Sunday