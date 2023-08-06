94th edition of Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament tees off at Helfrich Hills

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday was round one, of the annual Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament. David Mills came in as the defending champ, and he’s actually won the city tourney, a total of three times.

Round one of the 94th edition of “The City” was out at Helfrich Hills. Speaking of the defending champ, here’s Mills on hole 4, for birdie, but it stops short. How did that not go down? Mills takes a look himself, and settles for a solid par.



But, hole 4 actually turned out to be very rewarding. Here’s Castle grad and Murray State senior, Walker Beck, drilling the birdie putt.



Matt Monroe has been a major contender in recent years, and he hit a mammoth drive on 4, to set himself up well. Nice chip up there, and then Monroe birdies the par 4.



Several area high schoolers always play, including North star, Luke Johnston. Look at his putt on 9: magnificent birdie there.



Back on 4: here’s the 2021 champion, Chip Tiemann, putting for birdie, downhill, and it goes down.

Below is everyone even par or better, after round one...

EVANSVILLE MEN’S CITY GOLF TOURNAMENT LEADERBOARD -- THROUGH ROUND ONE

1. Caleb Wassmer -6

T2. David Mills -5

T2. Chip Tiemann -5

T2. Matt Monroe -5

T2. Spencer Wagner -5

T2. Ben Hoagland -5

T7. Nathan Hoss -3

T7. Clint Keown -3

T9. Tom Doyle -2

T9. Cameron Weyer -2

T9. Trevor Grant -2

T12. Peyton Butler -1

T12. Eric Brinker -1

T12. Daymian Rij -1

T12. Drew Cahill -1

T12. Logan Osborne -1

T12. Mitchell Johnson -1

T12. Nathan Caudle -1

T19. Garrett Hoss E

T19. Brennan Phillips E

T19. Ty Swisher E

T19. Walker Beck E

T19. Lee Hoagland E

