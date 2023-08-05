Birthday Club
VCSO: Sobriety checkpoint takes 3 drunk drivers off the road

Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four people were arrested overnight while law enforcement officers worked together to take drunk drivers off the streets of Evansville.

The Evansville-Vanderburgh County Traffic Safety Partnership set up a sobriety checkpoint late Friday night in the area of N. St. Joseph Avenue near Buchanan Road, according to a press release.

We’re told officers from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Evansville Police Department, Indiana State Police and Indiana State Excise Police were at the checkpoint between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Saturday.

During those three hours, deputies say 113 vehicles were stopped and four people were arrested, three of which were for drunk driving. One other person was arrested and faces a felony charge for possession of controlled substance.

According to the sheriff’s office, five misdemeanor citations were issued for marijuana possession and suspended driving charges.

“Several other drivers  admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages and were taken through standard field sobriety testing,” says a VCSO spokesperson. “Motorists who had been drinking were checked for signs of impairment and given the option to find alternate transportation if their breath alcohol content approached the legal limit.”

Officials say drivers who had not been drinking and had a valid driver’s license were back on the road in less than 90 seconds.

