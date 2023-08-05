Birthday Club
USI Women’s Soccer hopes to build on momentum, from inaugural D-1 Season

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The college soccer season is right around the corner, and out at USI, the women’s team is looking forward to the beginning of its campaign.

Last year, was the inaugural season in the division one ranks, for Eric Schoenstein’s squad, and it was pretty good, as they went 5-8-4.

The Lady Eagles set a program record, for the least amount of goals allowed in one season, at only 13. However, their offense, did struggle at times.

“We only scored 13 goals last year, so the biggest thing is improving our offense and we’ve been working really hard on that,” said USI Women’s Soccer head coach, Eric Schoenstein. “Obviously strengthening our defense, we did graduate eight starters, so we’re going to be extremely young this year. So, it’s just having these people come in and take that opportunity. So, obviously, gelling quickly, but then putting the ball in the back of the net.” “I think our cohesion is something that we’re definitely working on, and I’d say that overall, we’re a very positive team and we all work really well together,” said USI sophomore, Charli Grafton. “Our main goal is to win the OVC Championship; that’s our main goal for this season. Overall, every game our goal is just to improve, get better,” said USI sophomore Peyton Murphy. USI women’s soccer kicks off the season, with an exhibition match, at Middle Tennessee State, Tuesday, August 8.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

