Truck caught in barbed wire fence near UE

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials spent the better part of an hour at a construction site near the University of Evansville Friday after a truck’s tires got caught on barbed wire and dragged down a fence there.

The accident happened at the Lincoln Commons construction site on the corner of Weinbach and Lincoln Avenue.

Parts of the fence blocked the road, but that area was cleared up just after 9 p.m. No one was hurt.

