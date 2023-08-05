Birthday Club
Truck caught in barbed wire fence near UE

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials spent the better part of an hour at a construction site near the University of Evansville Friday after a truck’s tires got caught on barbed wire and dragged down a fence there.

The accident happened at the Lincoln Commons construction site on the corner of Weinbach and Lincoln Avenue.

Parts of the fence blocked the road, but that area was cleared up just after 9 p.m. No one was hurt.

