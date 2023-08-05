Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Severe storms, oppressive heat possible for the weekend

Damaging wind, tornado threats
WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Early showers and storms on Saturday will help “seed” the atmosphere for stronger storms on Saturday afternoon and evening. Clearing skies will cause temps rise to near 90 by Saturday afternoon with the heat index near 100. Clusters of thunderstorms will develop by Saturday afternoon and continue through sunset. Some of the storms may produce damaging winds or even a tornado or two. On Sunday, a strong cold front will swing in from the west during the evening. Most of Sunday should be sunny and hot with highs near 90. We are on alert for damaging winds as a line of storms forms late Sunday and marches across the Tri-State. Temperatures will ease a bit behind the front with highs dropping back into the lower 80s and less humidity.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shatanya Bennett
Police: Woman banned from Ind. casinos found with fake cash at Bally’s
Where is your money going? 14 News investigates suspicious stoplight signs
Where is your money going? 14 News investigates suspicious stoplight signs
Evansville baby on life support, parents arrested
Abused Evansville baby dies after being taken off life-support
Atlas Van Lines
Atlas Van Lines employees in Evansville furloughed
Daniel Payne.
Man found guilty of catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

On alert for severe storms Sunday
On alert for severe storms Sunday
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for severe storms Sunday
Newscast Recording
WFIE First Alert Forecast 4 p.m. 8.4.23
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 11 a.m. 8.4.23
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 11 a.m. 8.4.23