Severe storms, oppressive heat possible for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Early showers and storms on Saturday will help “seed” the atmosphere for stronger storms on Saturday afternoon and evening. Clearing skies will cause temps rise to near 90 by Saturday afternoon with the heat index near 100. Clusters of thunderstorms will develop by Saturday afternoon and continue through sunset. Some of the storms may produce damaging winds or even a tornado or two. On Sunday, a strong cold front will swing in from the west during the evening. Most of Sunday should be sunny and hot with highs near 90. We are on alert for damaging winds as a line of storms forms late Sunday and marches across the Tri-State. Temperatures will ease a bit behind the front with highs dropping back into the lower 80s and less humidity.

