Rexing Companies launches new IU partnership

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rexing Companies has announced a new partnership with the Indiana University football team.

JR Expedited Freights, a division of Rexing, is now the official transportation for IU’s football equipment from game to game.

Rexing unveiled a new trailer sporting the football team’s logo. They will also be providing drivers with the transportation of any equipment necessary to play a game.

The announcement comes after recent setbacks for other transportation companies in the Evansville area, including the recent trucking closure for a different Evansville company in relation to the Yellow layoffs and, the furlough of some Atlas Van line employees.

“It’s good for the community, it’s good for our business, I think it’s good for Indiana University, I think it’s awesome,” said president and CEO, Dylan Rexing.

Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (EREP) was also in attendance during the announcement.

“This signifies everything were trying to do from EREP and from the sports commission because you have a company in Evansville that is working in Bloomington,” said Executive Director of Sports Commission at EREP, Brandon McClish. “We have such a great regional city with the interstates coming through, this is a no-brainer and it showcases what we’re able to do as a city.”

Conversations of a partnership began when CEO and I-U football fan, Dylan Rexing, wanted to become more involved. Rexing asked the question, formed a proposal, and I-U accepted.

Rexing says this will expand business to a niche specialty area for them.

With the BIG 10 introducing UCLA and USC to the conference and announcing plans to open its doors to more teams out west, this also means that Rexing will be transporting equipment from coast to coast, pending game schedules.

