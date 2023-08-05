Raney Brothers Come Back to Union County as Champions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A welcome home fit for champions.

World Champion Jordyn Raney and National Back-to-Back Double Champion Jadyn Raney returned home.

“This community is just the best community that I could ask for,” said Jordyn Raney. “Supporting me to get to where I am is just amazing, and all of them showing up to this little party... it’s an awesome feeling knowing they support me, it’s just great. I love everyone here.”

Earlier this week, Jordyn won the U17 Greco-Roman 55kg World Championship, quite the feat for the high school sophomore.

“Beating who I beat, that was an insane accomplishment,” said Jordyn. “Two world champs, a world silver medalist, it’s just crazy.”

At the Fargo Wrestling National Championships earlier this summer, Jayden Raney became a double champion in Greco-Roman and Freestyle, for the second year in a row. The work the Raney brothers put in is surely paying off.

“It’s a pretty hard grind,” said Jayden Raney. “We wake up every morning at five o’clock to go do our training for two and a half hours. Then, after that, we go home, if it’s a school day, we go to school and then we practice again.”

The Raney brothers are serving as an inspiration for the next generation of young wrestlers, as well as the entire Union County community.

“Knowing that the work’s paid off, it’s awesome,” said Jordyn. “Knowing that they see me, maybe they’re like, ‘if I work as hard as him, I can do it.’ Maybe someday these little wrestlers will be world champs.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.