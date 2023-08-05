Birthday Club
Pet owners to receive free Finish Line car washes

By Bernado Malone
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Community members can visit any of the three Finish Line Car Wash locations in Evansville and bring your dog or pet with you and the wash will be on the house.

Finish Line officials say if you choose to donate, the money will go to the ‘It Takes a Village,’ a no-kill animal shelter.

The car wash site manager, Jacob Kindermann says they will also have goodies for pets.

”I’m actually going out tonight before I come back tomorrow morning making sure that I got plenty of dog treats,” said Kindermann. “And we’re also offer some bags so that they can do their business while you guys are using our free amenities here in the back lot.”

The promotion is only good for this Saturday and Sunday.

