Nut Club testing out Half Pot ticket drive-thru for this year’s Fall Fest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A convenient option for buying Fall Festival Half Pot tickets that started during the height of the pandemic is making a return.

While COVID-19 was still making daily national news headlines, the West Side Nut Club was forced to cancel the Fall Festival, but still held a half pot by selling tickets at the corner of the Lloyd Expressway and St. Joseph Avenue.

This drive-thru service has not been used since; however, Nut Club officials say they have received numerous messages asking them to bring it back.

“We understand that navigating to Franklin Street is difficult for some so this year we will offer a trial run for pre-festival halfpot ticket sales,” says a Nut Club spokesperson on social media.

Tickets will be sold on the lot at the corner of the Lloyd Expressway and St. Joseph Avenue on the following days:

Thursday, September 28th, 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Friday, September 29th, 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Saturday, September 30th, 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

According to officials, tickets booths will move to Franklin Street on Sunday, October 1, and will be open from 1 to 7 p.m.

For more information, please visit NutClubFallFestival.com.

