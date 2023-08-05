Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Florida shooting puts 2 officers in hospital in critical condition, police chief says

Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando...
Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando late Friday.(STRINGR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando late Friday, police said.

The Orlando Police Department officers stopped a vehicle around 11 p.m. Friday as part of an investigation of a Miami homicide and were shot by a suspect in the car, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said during a press conference early Saturday.

The officers, who were not immediately identified, were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, Smith said.

The suspect carjacked another vehicle and police pursued, but did not immediately catch the suspect. A search was ongoing early Saturday, Smith said.

“This is a sad day for our department,” Smith said. “For the suspects out there, we will find you and you will be brought to justice.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shatanya Bennett
Police: Woman banned from Ind. casinos found with fake cash at Bally’s
Where is your money going? 14 News investigates suspicious stoplight signs
Where is your money going? 14 News investigates suspicious stoplight signs
Evansville baby on life support, parents arrested
Abused Evansville baby dies after being taken off life-support
Atlas Van Lines
Atlas Van Lines employees in Evansville furloughed
Fire truck sirens generic
Person killed in Ohio County house fire

Latest News

A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Great-grandparents die after AC breaks
Firefighters contained a fast-moving brush fire that left two men dead and destroyed several...
Brush fire kills 2 and destroys 9 homes in suburban Tacoma, Washington
Firefighters contained a fast-moving brush fire that left two men dead and destroyed several...
Fire claims 2 lives, destroys multiple homes