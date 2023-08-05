Birthday Club
Firefighters battling fire at Lynnville Sawmill

(MGN)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters are currently on scene trying to put out a fire at the Lynnville Sawmill in Warrick County.

We’re told Boonville, Lynnville, Elberfeld and Pigeon Township fire departments are responding to the scene.

Warrick County Sheriff Michael Wilder tells says he thinks it’s one of their usual burns.

14 News is investigating and working on bringing you more information.

