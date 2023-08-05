Fire Officials: Old Alzey Bottoms store destroyed in third suspicious fire of the summer

HENDERSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Fire Marshals are investigating a string of suspicious fires on a remote property in Henderson County. Three fires have been recorded on the property this summer.

Smith Mills Fire Chief Mike Coghill told 14 News that at 12:57 p.m. on Friday, his department was called to a secluded spot on Highway 136 at the Alzey Bottom Store.

“When we got the call and me and the first units arrived on scene, it was already on the ground,” said Coghill.

This comes almost three weeks after another suspicious fire destroyed a house less than twenty yards from the store.

At the time, fire officials speculated that the fire may have been set by someone in an attempt to burn down both the store and the house.

Even before either of those buildings burnt down, the trailer next to the store was burned.

“There’s suspicious activity going on, that’s why the State Fire Marshals are looking into it for us,” said Coghill.

Coghill explained not only is the sheer number of fires odd, but the fact that any could have started would otherwise seem unlikely.

“There’s no utilities to it, it’s a vacant building,” said Coghill. “They don’t just start on their own.”

Coghill says the fire marshals are investigating but if you happen to know anything or spot anything strange in the area, you’re encouraged to let them know.

The Kentucky State Fire Marshals can be reached at 1-800-27-ARSON.

The phone number for the Smith Mills Volunteer Fire Department is 270-212-0242.

